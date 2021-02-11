Sarah Michelle Gellar Speaks Out After Fellow Buffy Stars Allege Creator Joss Whedon Of Abuse

PA

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken out in support of her co-stars who have alleged that the show’s creator abused them.

Yesterday, February 10, former Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Charisma Carpenter shared a statement on Twitter titled ‘My Truth’ where she alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Joss Whedon.

Speaking of when she became pregnant while filming Buffy, Carpenter wrote, ‘He asked me if I was going to ‘keep it’ and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me.’

She continued:

He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth.

Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay, later took to social media to support Carpenter, and described the set of Buffy as a ‘toxic environment’.

Carpenter replied to the post, ‘I love you. Your courage and support has proven to be a powerful inspiration and safe harbor.’

Now, in the wake of the allegations, Buffy Summers actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken out as well and stated how she ‘stand[s] with all survivors’.

‘While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.’

‘I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out’, she continued.

Gellar has been married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze for nearly 20 years and shares two children with him.

sarahmgellar/Instagram

Benson and Carpenter’s claims come after Justice League star Ray Fisher described Whedon’s behaviour as ‘abusive’. He said in July 2020, ‘Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.’

He finished the comment with, ‘Accountabiliy > Entertainment’.

In light of Fisher’s comments, Johns and Berg’s names have reportedly been removed from Zack Synder’s upcoming Justice League credits, CBR.com reports.

Whedon is yet to respond to the allegations against him.

