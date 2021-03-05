Sarah Silverman Apologises To Paris Hilton Over ‘Hardcore’ Jokes About 2007 Prison Sentence

PA Images

Comic Sarah Silverman has apologised to Paris Hilton for jokes made at her expense in 2007.

While hosting the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, Silverman took aim at the hotel empire heiress who was soon to be spending three weeks in prison for drink driving offenses.

Advert 10

The jokes that she’s since described as ‘hardcore’ poked fun at how Hilton would be spending her time behind bars.

Hilton, who was sat in the audience at the time, opened up on her podcast this week about how she was fighting back tears when Silverman made the jokes.

PA Images

The 40-year-old said, ‘I was sitting there wanting to die. I was trying to hold back my tears so hard. I had tears welling in my eyes, I wanted to run out of the entire room, but I just was trying to be strong and sit there, and the whole audience is laughing and she would not stop. It was so painful.’

Advert 10

In the wake of Hilton’s comments, Silverman opened up on her own podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, where she admitted that she didn’t know the heiress was in the audience when she made the jokes and stated that she imminently regretted saying what she did.

She said:

The crowd went bananas and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience. I really do. And I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank. Because there was a person under there.

Silverman claims to have written Hilton a letter back in 2007 apologising for the jokes, but Hilton says she never received it.

Advert 10

PA Images

The comedian continued to say, ‘I regretted the jokes not years later but kind of immediately. So here I am, 14 years later, telling you Paris that I am really sorry. I was then and I am much more completely and with far more understanding now. I can’t imagine what you were going through at the time.’

‘So Paris, I hope you accept my apology and I hope that you feel my remorse. I felt it the second I saw your face that night. It feels terrible to know you have hurt someone and it’s important to make it right. So I hope this does that,’ the Wreck It Ralph actor concluded.

Hilton has since responded to the apology and said that she was ‘pleasantly surprised’ to receive it and described Silverman’s gesture as ‘so genuine and so sweet’.

Advert 10

Just goes to show that it’s never too late to apologise.