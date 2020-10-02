Saturday Night Live Shares First Look At Jim Carrey As Joe Biden Saturday Night Live/YouTube/PA Images

It’s all fun and games when it comes to SNL’s take on political figures, and Joe Biden is no exception.

Donning a wig and his memed Aviator sunglasses, Hollywood actor Jim Carrey’s look as the former Vice President and current presidential election hopeful Joe Biden is uncanny.

Carrey, famous for a string of movies from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, to The Mask, The Truman Show, to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, had already been announced as Saturday Night Live’s choice to play Uncle Joe, but the programme has now released the first footage of him all Biden-ed up.

Fellow comedic fave Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, Inherent Vice) is beside him as Democratic running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

Rudolph played Harris on SNL in 2019, which gained positive reviews from audiences and Harris herself.

Previously, Alec Baldwin was centre stage as Donald Trump, playing the current president over the course of his time in office, until hanging up the crazy wig and squinted expression. He’s since reprised his role in 2020 for a sketch showing Trump delivering a speech to the ‘Class of COVID-19’, where he recorded the skit from his home in the height of lockdown.

@nbcsnl/Twitter

Airing after the fiery first presidential debate and close to November’s 2020 US election, those tuning in will no doubt get their anti-Trump fix, while the president and First Lady Melania are currently quarantined with COVID-19, so can tune in from the comfort of their own home.

The first segment featuring Carrey and Rudolph as Biden-Harris 2020 airs October 3 on NBC.

