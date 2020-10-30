Scarlett Johansson Married Partner In Secret Ceremony Over The Weekend

wedding PA

It’s been revealed that Scarlett Johansson married her partner Colin Jost in a secret ceremony last weekend.

The couple reportedly got engaged back in May 2019 after having dated for two years. They announced their big news through an Instagram post on the account of Meals on Wheels America, as a means of showing their support.

Meals on Wheels America is an organisation that addresses senior hunger and isolation in the US, an issue that has become even more pressing over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

mealsonwheelsamerica/Instagram

The post reads:

We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting Meals On Wheels America.

It goes on to encourage people to make a donation of their own in celebration on the happy couple tying the knot.

A survey published by Meals on Wheels America in August found that programs were serving, on average, 47% more seniors and 77% more meals than they were on March 1, when concerns over concerns over coronavirus began.

This same survey also discovered that 97% of local Meals on Wheels programs had seen costs rise, largely due to necessary safety supplies and because more meals are being delivered.

Scarlett Johansson PA

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson’s representative has confirmed the nuptials have indeed taken place.

Johansson has previously been married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac filed for divorce in 2017, after three years of marriage. Their daughter, Rose, was born in 2014.

However, this marks the first time down the aisle for Jost, who is the co-head writer at Saturday Night Live as well as the co-anchor of Weekend Update.

Scarlett Johansson PA

Sources close to the pair have reportedly told TMZ that the secret wedding ceremony took place in Palisades, New York, where Johansson purchased a $4 million home back in 2018.

In his memoir, Jost described Johansson as having ‘a grace and a smile that I’ve still never seen in any other human’, writing:

I’ve met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before. I feel more confident committing to what I’m working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not.

Many, many congratulations to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

You can donate to Meals On Wheels America for yourself here.