School Of Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Actor Kevin Clark

Paramount Pictures/jackblack/Instagram

School of Rock actors have paid tribute to Kevin Clark in the wake of his death.

News broke yesterday, May 26, that Clark had tragically died after being hit by a car while on his bike.

According to reports, the 32-year-old was cycling in Avondale, Chicago, in the early hours of yesterday morning when the fatal accident occurred.

Clark was known for playing Freddy ‘Spazzy McGee’ Jones in School of Rock in 2003 before going on to start his music career.

His mother, Allison Clark, told the Chicago Sun Times that he had recently formed a new band shortly before his death. She described her son as ‘a raw talent’, as well as having a ‘heart of gold’.

Lead School of Rock actor Jack Black was one of the first people to pay tribute to the late professional musician following yesterday’s harrowing news. He wrote on Instagram, ‘Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.’

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the hit film, also paid tribute to Clark on social media.

Giving the nod to his School of Rock character’s nickname, Reyes wrote:

love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that “big brother I never had” energy.

Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove also expressed her condolences while sharing photos of her and Clark together as kids.

She wrote, ‘Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin.’

Fans of the 2003 comedy have paid their respects too. One person wrote, ‘Rest in peace Kevin Clark. School of Rock gave me lots of feel good moments and still does’.

Someone else said, ‘That movie exposed a generation (including myself) to some of the best Classic Rock, Punk, Metal and more, and also gave some amazing young musicians a huge launching pad. Alot of kids wanted to be Freddy Jones at the time.. So sad to hear this. RIP Kevin Clark’.

A fundraiser has since been created for Clark to help his family pay for his funeral and memorial. At the time of writing, almost $5,000 has been raised.

Terri Netzel, the creator of the GoFundMe page, wrote of Clark, ‘He was a vibrant, loving, caring rock n’ roller and gentle guy, whose infectious smile touched everyone he knew and everyone he just met.’