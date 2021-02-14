Scott Disick Bleached His Hair And Everyone’s Making The Same Joke

letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott Disick has bleached his hair platinum blonde, and the online reactions are exactly what you’d expect.

The well-known TV personality debuted his new look on Instagram yesterday, February 13, in a picture where he could be been boasting a short back and sides while wearing a pair of sunglasses and driving a Lamborghini.

Disick captioned the photo, ‘Livin la vida Lambo.’

While some of his 24 million Instagram followers were here for his new, dramatic look, many of them weren’t.

letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

While one Instagrammer remarked that he ‘deadset looks like Bart Simpson,’ another user echoed the thoughts of many when they wrote, ‘Will the real Slim Shady please stand up.’

Meanwhile, someone else said they didn’t recognise him and initially thought he was Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who has previously sported bright blonde hair.

Many other Instagram users commented on the fact that Disick’s hair is in dire need of some toner to balance out the yellowy tones.

One person said, ‘Purple shampoo luv will get rid of the yellow tones.’ Another person wrote, ‘Are you gonna put toner in it or just yellow bleach blonde?’

PA Images

Another of his followers said, ‘Please put a fckn toner through that hair [sic].’

Meanwhile, others branded the 37-year-old as a ‘Vanilla lord’. One person wrote, ‘This is some real LORD energy right here.’

Prior to his hair transformation, Disick shared a photo on Instagram where his youngest son, Reign, could be seen next to what appears to be his father’s new Ferrari.

The father-of-three captioned the photograph, ‘Valentine’s Day came a little early.’

