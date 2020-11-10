Sean Connery’s Ashes Will Be Scattered In Scotland As His Final Wish
Legendary actor Sean Connery’s ashes will be scattered in Scotland as well as in the Bahamas, as per his request.
The 90-year-old James Bond star passed away in the Bahamas on October 31 following a battle with dementia. Connery had relocated to the Bahamas in the 1990s.
The late Dr. No actor is being cremated near his Lyford Cay home on the tropical island, before having a memorial service in the UK. His family have announced that Connery has asked for his ashes to be scattered in both the Bahamas and Scotland.
Connery’s wife, Micheline Roquebrune, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday, ‘We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.’
She continued, ‘Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return with him. We would like to organise a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope.’
While they plan on hosting the memorial service in Scotland, Micheline added that right now they don’t know when this will be.
Micheline, who was married to Connery for 45 years, recently paid tribute to her late husband and said he ‘slipped away without a fuss’.
She said, as per the Daily Mail:
It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful.
I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.
Micheline described her late husband as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘a model of man’, adding that the two of them had a wonderful life together.
Despite being married for so long, the two didn’t have any children together, but both had kids from previous relationships.
In addition to starring in seven Bond films, Connery was knighted by the Queen in 2002 – something he described as ‘the proudest day of [his] life’.
Following his death, several celebrities paid tribute to Connery, with fellow James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan dubbing the 90-year-old as the greatest-ever Bond.
Brosnan wrote on Instagram, ‘Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever.’
