Sean Lock’s Hilarious ‘Tiger Who Came For A Pint’ Is In Demand To Be Published

Channel 4/PA

Sean Lock fans are demanding the comedian’s satirical book The Tiger Who Came For A Pint should be published in the wake of his death.

Lock debuted the short book during one of his numerous appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, where he starred alongside Jon Richardson and host Jimmy Carr as one of the show’s team captains.

Every week, the host would ask the players whether they’d brought a ‘mascot’ along with them to the show, to which Lock often delighted fans by producing a parody book.

PA Images

One such book was the iconic The Tiger Who Came For A Pint, which Lock described on the show as featuring two of his favourite things – ‘tigers and alcohol.’

The cover of the book featured a tiger smoking a cigarette in front of a pint of beer and an open bag of crisps, while the story detailed how the animal ‘needed something to wash down the zookeeper he’d just eaten’.

The tiger was said to be a fan of a Wetherspoons pub, especially having been ‘barred from the King’s Head for mauling the darts team’, with Lock describing how he drank from all the kegs and even ‘the rum they were saving for Caribbean night.’

Hear Lock tell the story below:

Lock’s stories were among the best of his mascots, and following the tragic news of his death earlier this week, fans are calling for the book to be published in his honour, with suggestions that proceeds made from sales can be contributed to a cause chosen by the comedian’s family.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Really gutted to hear the news about Sean Lock – one of my favourite comedians. I really do hope we can one day buy a copy of The Tiger Who Came for a Pint!’

Sharing a clip of the Lock telling the story, another person commented: ‘Request to get ‘The Tiger Who Came For A Pint‘ properly published and all the money to go to wherever the Lock family want.’

A third Twitter user encouraged other celebrities to support the move, tagging host Carr as well as comedian Jason Manford and Countdown’s Susie Dent in a tweet requesting they ‘please get behind the idea of getting The Tiger Who Came For A Pint published.’

They added: ‘Massively funny and would be a great tribute to a great man.’

Lock passed away at the age of 58 after being diagnosed with cancer, and is survived by his wife and three children.

