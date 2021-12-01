Selena Gomez Hits Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of Drinking Too Much

@selenagomez/TikTok

Selena Gomez hit back at a fan after they accused her of drinking ‘excessively’ following her kidney transplant.

The fan’s comment came in response to a TikTok video shared by Gomez this week, in which she stitched a clip of herself with a clip of Dr Dawn Bantel explaining the definition of ‘heavy drinking’.

Advert 10

In the video, Bantel states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines heavy drinking as ’15 or more drinks a week for men, and eight or more drinks per week for women’.

You can watch the video below:

Loading…

Gomez recorded her response to this information, appearing to look concerned as the doctor detailed the figures, though she captioned the clip with the words ‘it’s a joke’.

Advert 10

In spite of Gomez’s efforts to indicate that she wasn’t being serious in the video, one fan responded with criticism, writing: ‘So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.’

In 2017, Gomez revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant using an organ donated from her close friend, Francia Raisa, as she battled lupus.

The Hands To Myself singer quickly hit back at the accusations made by the TikTok user and reiterated the fact the video was supposed to be funny, as she responded: ‘It was a joke ass.’

Advert 10

A number of Gomez’s fans rallied around the singer in the wake of the exchange, with one writing that people need to ‘understand Selena’s humour’.

Another commented: ‘We know it’s a joke queen… Don’t bother yourself with haters’.

Several TikTok users argued it was none of their business if Gomez drank or not, with one person who claimed to have undergone a kidney transplant saying they ‘are allowed to drink’.

Advert 10

Following her transplant, Gomez told the Today show her ‘kidneys were shutting down’ and explained Raisa lived with her ‘during this interesting time where [her] kidneys were just done’.

Per Us Weekly, she continued:

That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.

The comment made by the TikTok user appears to have been deleted after Gomez posted her response.

Advert 10