Selma Blair Says She’s ‘In Remission’ After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

PA Images

Legally Blonde actor Selma Blair has said she’s ‘in remission’ after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018.

The actor, who is also known for her roles in Cruel Intentions and The Sweetest Thing, gave fans a candid insight into her battle with the disease last week in the new trailer for her upcoming documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.

Footage of Blair showed her decision to undergo hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation; a risky procedure that required her to stop taking her medication and undergo chemotherapy, as well as isolate for weeks afterwards.

discovery plus/YouTube

Blair, 49, explained in the trailer that ‘the options ran out’ and the transplant was the ‘only thing’ that was going to help. The process involves transplanting stem cells derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood or umbilical cord blood.

Speaking to a Television Critics Association panel on August 16, per ABC News, Blair confirmed the efforts appear to be paying off as she described herself as being ‘in remission’, saying: ‘My prognosis is great.’

She continued: ‘It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down, so I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed. I don’t have any new lesions forming.’

PA Images

The actor went on to explain there is ‘still maintenance, treatment and glitches, and wonderful things’ which she must undergo, adding: ‘Cognitively, I’m very changed and that’s been the harder part.’

Though she was only officially diagnosed in 2018, Blair explained she was experiencing symptoms in the years beforehand and as a result, she wasn’t surprised to be diagnosed with some kind of illness.

The fact it was MS did come as a shock, however: ‘I’ve been carrying around some sort of chronic illness, either building up or had for a long time, so it wasn’t a surprise to me. Just the name was a surprise.’

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Blair has been unable to visit her home state of Michigan because of the coronavirus pandemic, and though she said she sometimes wishes she could return there to recover quietly, she is appreciative of her ability to raise awareness of the disease.

She commented:

I really do feel now, with this pandemic, we’ve all gotten a kind of diagnosis that’s incurable. It’s called living right now. Everyone has really realized our mortality. It taught me a lot more patience and understanding. I never really liked life, I do now. Strange, huh? I was so scared in life, so to suddenly start to find an identity and a safety in me, and figure out boundaries and time management and energy, I’m having the time of my life.

The cause of MS is unknown, but symptoms can include vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination. It is an autoimmune disease which can affect the brain and spinal cord. According to the NHS, it’s about two-to-three times more common in women than men.