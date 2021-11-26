Seth Rogen Branded ‘Privileged’ After Tweet About Crime In LA

Alamy

Seth Rogen has jumped to Los Angeles’ defence after it was branded a ‘sh*thole city’ by a YouTube influencer, but not everyone seems to agree with his point of view.

The controversy began after YouTuber Caisy Neistat took to social media to reveal that his car had been broken into, tweeting, ‘So our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world sh*thole of a city.’

Apparently taking issue with Neistat’s slight on his adopted home, Rogen replied, ‘Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.’

The conversation continued with Neistat asked whether he was still allowed to feel ‘violated’ over the break-in, with Rogen telling him, ‘You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to.’

The actor went on to joke ‘once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat’.

But the comedian’s opinion inadvertently caused some serious backlash, with people taking to the replies to accuse him of being ‘privileged’ and ‘out of touch’.

‘When people talk about celebrities being disconnected from the reality of normal people, this is what they are talking about,’ one person tweeted, with another replying, ‘Imagine being so rich and privileged you can afford not to be worried if your car gets broken into.’

‘So now you have it LA residents, just leave a note on your car saying ‘break into Seth Rogen’s car instead he doesn’t mind’,’ someone else joked.

Despite the outrage, Rogen’s comments were echoed by several other Angelinos who replied with their own tales of having their cars stolen, including one who said, ‘LA is just one big ‘ol adventure all of the time. Sometimes you just gotta roll with it.’

Rogen himself responded to the criticism in typically Rogen-esque fashion, tweeting, ‘A lot of people come at me and talk shit on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go fuck themselves privately. It’s a lot more fun.’