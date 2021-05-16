Seth Rogen Got Hit By Beyoncé’s Bodyguard During Humiliating Meeting

PA Images/beyonce/Instagram

Seth Rogen has recalled the hilarious moment he got hit by Beyoncé’s bodyguard when he tried to talk to her.

The pair worked together on the 2018 Lion King reboot and, when the Pineapple Express actor spotted her at the Grammys, he thought he’d pop over and say hello.

Beyoncé‘s bodyguard had other plans, however, and blocked Rogen from him from seeing the Drunk in Love singer.

Explaining the awkward encounter to E! News, he said, ‘I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together. I charged over. Instinct took over.’ But the singer’s bodyguards quickly intervened.

He continued:

I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I got what I deserved… I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.

Adding salt to the wound, the drink then stained Rogen’s suit so had to hide it while on stage presenting an award.

Rogen‘s amusing revelation comes in light of his new book, Year Book, being released which details more of the Bad Neighbours star’s behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories.

Speaking of the book, he said, ‘It’s not everything. There is more but it’s probably more than I should have written.’

This isn’t the only embarrassing story Rogen has admitted recently; on Monday, May 10, he spoke to Howard Stern about the time Tom Cruise attempted to recruit him into the Church of Scientology.

Rogen explained to Stern:

I’ll never forget the wording [Tom] used. ‘It’s like with Scientology,’ he said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, ‘No f*cking way. No f*cking way.’

Fortunately Judd Apato was at hand and quickly shut down the conversation, saving a self proclaimed ‘weak-willed’ Rogen from joining the controversial religion.