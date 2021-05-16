unilad
Advert

Seth Rogen Got Hit By Beyoncé’s Bodyguard During Humiliating Meeting

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 May 2021 13:14
Seth Rogen Got Hit By Beyoncé's Bodyguard During Humiliating MeetingPA Images/beyonce/Instagram

Seth Rogen has recalled the hilarious moment he got hit by Beyoncé’s bodyguard when he tried to talk to her.

The pair worked together on the 2018 Lion King reboot and, when the Pineapple Express actor spotted her at the Grammys, he thought he’d pop over and say hello.

Advert

Beyoncé‘s bodyguard had other plans, however, and blocked Rogen from him from seeing the Drunk in Love singer.

Beyonce at Lion King premier PA Images

Explaining the awkward encounter to E! News, he said, ‘I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together. I charged over. Instinct took over.’ But the singer’s bodyguards quickly intervened.

He continued:

Advert

I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I got what I deserved… I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.

Adding salt to the wound, the drink then stained Rogen’s suit so had to hide it while on stage presenting an award.

Rogen‘s amusing revelation comes in light of his new book, Year Book, being released which details more of the Bad Neighbours star’s behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories.

Seth RoganPA Images
Advert

Speaking of the book, he said, ‘It’s not everything. There is more but it’s probably more than I should have written.’

This isn’t the only embarrassing story Rogen has admitted recently; on Monday, May 10, he spoke to Howard Stern about the time Tom Cruise attempted to recruit him into the Church of Scientology.

Rogen explained to Stern:

I’ll never forget the wording [Tom] used. ‘It’s like with Scientology,’ he said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, ‘No f*cking way. No f*cking way.’

Advert

Fortunately Judd Apato was at hand and quickly shut down the conversation, saving a self proclaimed ‘weak-willed’ Rogen from joining the controversial religion.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Arrested For Riding In Backseat Of Driverless Tesla Buys Another And Does It Again
News

Man Arrested For Riding In Backseat Of Driverless Tesla Buys Another And Does It Again

TikTokers Beg Scientists To Stop Exploring Ocean After Spotting Creepy Sea ‘Monster’
Animals

TikTokers Beg Scientists To Stop Exploring Ocean After Spotting Creepy Sea ‘Monster’

Carole Baskin Offers $5,000 Reward To Find Tiger On The Loose
News

Carole Baskin Offers $5,000 Reward To Find Tiger On The Loose

Girl Who Took Wrong Turn Onto Motorway On Her Scooter Explains What Happened
News

Girl Who Took Wrong Turn Onto Motorway On Her Scooter Explains What Happened

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Beyonce, Grammys

Credits

E! News

  1. E! News

    Seth Rogen Recalls Hilarious Run-In With Beyonce's Security That Left Him "Humiliated"

 