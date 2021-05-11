Seth Rogen Recalls How Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him Into Scientology
Seth Rogen has alleged that Tom Cruise once tried to recruit him into the Church of Scientology.
The Bad Neighbours actor recalled the moment Cruise attempted to get him on board to Howard Stern on Monday, May 10.
Rogen met up with Cruise back in 2006 and, after the topic of the controversial religion came up, Rogan said he was worried he was too weak to decline the Mission Impossible star’s offer.
Giving a detailed version of the encounter, Rogen explained to Stern what happened upon arriving at Cruise‘s home to talk about a movie.
He told the radio host, ‘I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad. I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn’t want to meet him and be like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?’ It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house.’
‘I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Boulevard, and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there.’
Little did Rogan know, the spot he decided to take a leak was right in front of a security camera – something he didn’t notice until he was leaving Cruise’s home. Oops.
That was the least of Rogan’s problems, however, as during his conversation with Cruise, Scientology was brought up.
Rogan recalled, as per Uproxx:
I’ll never forget the wording [Tom] used. ‘It’s like with Scientology,’ he said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, ‘No f*cking way. No f*cking way.’
I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person. I would assume on the grand scale of people, if they got [Tom], what chance do I have?
Fortunately for Rogan, Judd Appato had joined him to the meeting with Cruise and managed to quickly nip the conversation in the bud. Rogan explained, ‘He told Cruise, “Eh, I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies and stuff.”‘
Joking that he ‘dodged a bullet’, Rogan added, ‘If I was there alone, I would be singing a very different tune right now.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Tom Cruise