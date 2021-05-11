unilad
Advert

Seth Rogen Recalls How Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him Into Scientology

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 May 2021 17:19
Seth Rogen Recalls How Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him Into ScientologyThe Howard Stern Show/PA Images

Seth Rogen has alleged that Tom Cruise once tried to recruit him into the Church of Scientology.

The Bad Neighbours actor recalled the moment Cruise attempted to get him on board to Howard Stern on Monday, May 10.

Advert

Rogen met up with Cruise back in 2006 and, after the topic of the controversial religion came up, Rogan said he was worried he was too weak to decline the Mission Impossible star’s offer.

Giving a detailed version of the encounter, Rogen explained to Stern what happened upon arriving at Cruise‘s home to talk about a movie.

Seth RoganPA Images

He told the radio host, ‘I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad. I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn’t want to meet him and be like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?’ It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house.’

Advert

‘I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Boulevard, and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there.’

Little did Rogan know, the spot he decided to take a leak was right in front of a security camera – something he didn’t notice until he was leaving Cruise’s home. Oops.

That was the least of Rogan’s problems, however, as during his conversation with Cruise, Scientology was brought up.

PA PA Images
Advert

Rogan recalled, as per Uproxx:

I’ll never forget the wording [Tom] used. ‘It’s like with Scientology,’ he said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, ‘No f*cking way. No f*cking way.’

I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person. I would assume on the grand scale of people, if they got [Tom], what chance do I have?

Fortunately for Rogan, Judd Appato had joined him to the meeting with Cruise and managed to quickly nip the conversation in the bud. Rogan explained, ‘He told Cruise, “Eh, I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies and stuff.”‘

Joking that he ‘dodged a bullet’, Rogan added, ‘If I was there alone, I would be singing a very different tune right now.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live
Celebrity

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale
Life

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Tom Cruise

Credits

Uproxx

  1. Uproxx

    SONY Movies Seth Rogen Will ‘Never Forget’ The Wording That Tom Cruise Used To Pitch Him On Scientology

 