Seth Rogen Says His Show Is Being Review Bombed By ‘White Supremacists’

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Dec 2021 10:19
Seth Rogen Says His Show Is Being Review Bombed By 'White Supremacists'Alamy/HBO

Actor Seth Rogen has implied the poor ratings on his new show Santa Inc. are the fault of ‘tens of thousands of white supremacists’.

Released on HBO Max, Santa Inc. is an animated Christmas series packed to the brim content that is certainly not for kids.

The show stars Rogen as Santa Claus and Sarah Silverman as Candy Smalls, an elf who is determined to become the first female Santa after it is made clear that ‘the position of Santa has mostly been a white man’s game’.

Check out the trailer for the show below:

The show only premiered on December 2, but already it has received a wealth of negative reviews and earned a measly audience score of 3% on Rotten Tomatoes. Things aren’t much better on IMDb, where the show has a rating of just 1.1 out of 10.

After the reviews began rolling in, Rogen took to Twitter to share his thoughts on exactly why the reaction has been so poor.

He commented: ‘We really pissed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show #SantaInc which is now available on HBOMAX! (Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation).’

Rogen’s apparent bid to place blame on ‘white supremacists’ prompted outrage for many social media users, with one person writing: ‘It must be such a comforting notion for the Hollywood Elite to be able write off literally any response to the things they create that is slightly not to their worldview as “White Supremacy” every single time.’

Professional reviews of Santa Inc. don’t do much to support Rogen’s claim, with Variety claiming that the show ‘wants to be cooler than the genre of which it’s a part.’

Seth Rogen (Alamy)Alamy

The review adds: ‘In elevating itself above its subject matter, “Santa Inc.” ends up feeling dour and heavy, a televised lump of coal.’

Though the ratings might be difficult to ignore there are some more positive reviews of the show out there, with some social media users describing it as ‘so funny’. With that in mind, it might be worth fans making up their own minds to see whose reviews they agree with.

