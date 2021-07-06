Seth Rogen Shares Incredible Story Of Paul Rudd Pranking Him With Massage In Vegas

PA Images

Seth Rogen has opened up about the time his friend and fellow comedy actor Paul Rudd pranked him during a trip to a Las Vegas spa.

Rogen, 39, and Rudd, 52, have been friends for a while, having first worked together back in 2004 for the iconic comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

They have since gone on to star in various comedies together, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and Knocked Up (2007). Now Rogen has offered a little glimpse into some of the laughs they share off camera.

Taking to Twitter, Rogen recalled:

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.

When asked by producer Jeremy Wein whether he was ‘sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination’, Rogen simply replied, ‘I’m sure Paul would confirm it’.

Now, Rudd doesn’t have a social media presence so he hasn’t yet popped up to share his side of the story, but no doubt future interviewers will be keen to quiz him on it.

Rudd is well known for being a bit of a prankster, having famously pranked Conan O’Brien for years by coming on his show with a ‘new clip’, only to show the same snippet from reviled 1988 sci-fi movie Mac and Me over and over again.

