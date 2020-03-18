Seth Rogen Watched Cats For The First Time While High In Isolation sethrogen/Instagram/Universal Pictures

Seth Rogen took his Twitter followers on a rollercoaster as he live-tweeted his way through the Cats movie while high and in isolation.

Now, anyone who’s seen Cats – and even those who haven’t seen it – will be aware of how bizarre the film is.

It’s based on the musical of the same name, but while the stage actors were clearly wearing costumes, the ones in the movie were given a CGI makeover to make them look like some weird cat-human hybrid.

Cats Universal Pictures

Some of the cats have human-like curves to their figures yet remain naked while others wear clothes, and the whole thing is made even more disturbing when they burst out into song and dance.

Rogen described the film as ‘truly trippy’, and though he was admittedly ‘pretty stoned’ at the time of watching, Cats is so strange that it could be described as trippy by even the most sober viewer.

He decided to watch the film to keep himself entertained while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, though if anything it seemed to just leave him stressed and confused.

The actor began his Twitter thread by explaining he was watching the movie and asking the question every member of the Cats audience has asked at least once.

He wrote:

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.

I’d like to offer some reassurance to Rogen here by pointing out there’s not many people who know what the f*ck a Jellicle cat is. The phrase apparently came about after T.S. Eliot, who wrote Cats, noticed his young niece sounded as if she were saying ‘Jellicle cat’ whenever she called for her ‘dear little cat’, The Telegraph reports.

In the song The Jellicle Ball, we learn Jellicle cats are ‘black and white’, ‘rather small’ and ‘merry and bright’, though they are later described as being ‘of moderate size’, so I don’t even think the creators of Cats know what a Jellicle is.

Cats Universal Pictures

Rogen continued his thread with a few tidbits about the film, pointing out the ‘set is 2.5 times scale’ which would mean the cats are ‘like 60 pounds in real life!’ – which, assuming he’s correct, is some pretty impressive maths for someone who’s stoned.

He added:

These cats are like two feet tall in this world. That’s a huge f*cking cat.

The actor kept his followers up to date with what was going through his mind as he watched the film, writing:

Some cats in pants. Some no pants. “Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats. Jason Derulos feet don’t look like they’re touching the ground. Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world.

Rogen soon turned his attention back to the pressing questions, though, writing again, with frustration: ‘WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?’ He then pointed out some of the cats were wearing ‘white chuck taylors’, and went on to ask whether the characters ‘commission[ed] little chucks from the cat shoe maker’.

He continued:

How many times they say the word “cat” in a [sic] this? Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh? Is magic cat a thing? Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats.

Eventually, Rogen got tired of being confused by the film and decided to turn it off, opting for some more menial viewing in the form of 90 day Fiancé.

However, he made a quick return to the subject an hour later, after been made aware of an important fact about the making of the film.

Responding to someone asking for a ‘tell-all book about the making of Cats‘, a Twitter user wrote:

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.

Rogen made his interest in this alternative version of the film clear as he shared the tweet, writing:

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!!

The ‘Butthole Cut’ of Cats might still contain all the confusing features of the original, but it would at least offer something to distract viewers from wondering what on earth a Jellicle cat is!