Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Apr 2021 11:11
Netflix/ezra.furman.visions/Instagram

Star and soundtrack artist of Sex Education Ezra Furman has come out as transgender as well as announcing that she’s a mother.

Ezra took to social media yesterday, April 20, to make the announcement where she explained that she was initially ‘hesitant’ to describe herself as a woman after identifying as non-binary for a while.

She added that she’s been a parent now for a few years and is proud to be able to come out as a trans woman.

Her post read, ‘I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years). About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the “woman” word. I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment).’

Ezra continued:

But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.

About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood. It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.

The Love You So Bad singer went on to say that she was telling her fans that she was a mum now ‘for a specific reason’. Ezra explained, ‘One problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young.’

Ezra further explained that when their baby was born she had ‘zero examples’ of trans women raising children, so now wants to be one for other trans women raising kids.

She finished the post with:

I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms.

The comments section of Ezra’s post has since been inundated with messages of support for the 34-year-old.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

