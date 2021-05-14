Shaq O’Neal Massages Co-Star’s Leg As He’s Struck With Cramp On Air

PA Images/NBAonTNT/Twitter

Shaq O’Neal can be seen massaging his co-star’s leg after he got a cramp while on air in a hilarious video.

The amusing moment occurred during yesterday’s, May 13, NBA on TNT when Shaq’s co-star, Charles Barkley, began to cramp up during an ad break.

Before you know it, Charles is standing up and trying to stretch his legs in a bid to ease the cramp before Shaq, who has since been dubbed as ‘Dr. O’Neal’, got up from his chair as well and offered a helping hand.

In the clip, the 7ft-tall former basketball player can be seen rubbing the top part of the back of Charles’ thigh, and if that’s not friendship goals, I don’t know what is.

Check it out:

The commentators can be heard laughing during the advert and says, ‘Chuck was tense down the stretch of that game, he’s cramping up, man.’

They go on to say that ‘Dr. O’Neal [was] to the rescue’ before the pair burst into fits of laughter as Shaq helps out.

Charles later jokes that Shaq should at least take him to dinner first, as Shaq threatens to get a pair of blue surgical gloves out.

People have since responded to the video on social media, and some of the comments are brilliant. One person dubbed Shaq as a ‘real one’ for helping Charles out because ‘hammy pulls are not to be f*cked with’.

Someone else agreed and wrote, ‘This is hilarious! But for real, those cramps ain’t no punk!’.

Another person wrote, ‘We all need a partner who’s gonna help us work out a cramp in the studio in front of a national audience,’ while someone else said, ‘This is a great crew. It’s like friends hanging out laughing and joking while talking about the game.’

Hopefully Charles went on to make a full recovery from his cramp.