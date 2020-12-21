Shaquille O’Neal Denies Hitting On Megan Thee Stallion After Son Replies

Every year, a lot of families struggle to provide for their children at the holidays. Because of the pandemic, it could be a lean Christmas for a lot of kids. I encourage everyone to reach out to the folks in your community who need help, do what you can and spread some holiday cheer.

There’s an alarming stat that says about 15 million kids will wake up without a single toy, so I always try to do my part in the community where I live at. All the kids know Uncle Shaq. I try to come around on Easter, birthdays, every single holiday.