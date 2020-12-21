Shaquille O’Neal Denies Hitting On Megan Thee Stallion After Son Replies
Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has denied hitting on Megan Thee Stallion after leaving a racy comment on her Instagram Live.
Earlier this month, eagle-eyed fans spotted O’Neil leave a comment on the rapper’s live, saying: ‘Watching that booty’.
The flirtation even caught the eye of his son, Shareef, who commented saying: ‘I feel you pops’.
Now, Shaq has cleared the air, insisting that the comment was just a compliment, and nothing more.
‘This is what happened America … I was in [the IG Live session]. Somebody said, ‘What are you doing in there?’ And, I typed what I typed. I wasn’t trying to hit on her,’ he told TMZ.
When quizzed on whether Meg replied to his comment, he was pretty nonchalant: ‘I don’t know, I didn’t even check.’
O’Neal has put the rumours to bed ahead of his annual delivery of Christmas presents to children in Georgia.
Last week, the three-time All-Star MVP was seen upholding an annual tradition by surprising children at a school with hundreds of gifts.
‘I just like making people happy, making kids smile,’ O’Neal told Fox 5 News.
He added:
Every year, a lot of families struggle to provide for their children at the holidays. Because of the pandemic, it could be a lean Christmas for a lot of kids. I encourage everyone to reach out to the folks in your community who need help, do what you can and spread some holiday cheer.
There’s an alarming stat that says about 15 million kids will wake up without a single toy, so I always try to do my part in the community where I live at. All the kids know Uncle Shaq. I try to come around on Easter, birthdays, every single holiday.
Earlier this year, the athlete drew criticism after he was featured in the controversial Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
O’Neal claimed that he isn’t friends with Joe Exotic, nor does he support him despite visiting The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park several times.
Taking to his podcast, The Big Podcast With Shaq, he said he was just a visitor:
I met this guy. Not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on. People that know me know that I’m righteous. I don’t harm tigers. I love tigers.
‘We found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going,’ he told fans.
