Shaquille O’Neal Says He’s ‘Not Doing Well’ After Kobe Bryant’s Death

I’m not doing well. I’m sick. I’m just getting over the death of my sister. You guys told me the other day when I came in I looked like I needed some rest.

I haven’t been sleeping after Ayesha’s death because, not thinking about just the good times, but times I could’ve did something, or I could’ve said something or could’ve did something different, or could’ve loved her more or could’ve showed her more support. And the same thing hit when I found out this news.