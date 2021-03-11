Sharon Osbourne Accused Of Gaslighting Co-Host Sheryl Underwood About Racism After Defending Piers Morgan

CBS/ITV

Sharon Osbourne has been accused of gaslighting The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood, after the pair broke into a row about Piers Morgan.

The presenter became emotional as she vehemently defended her friend in the wake of his problematic Meghan Markle comments.

Osbourne revealed she had been branded ‘racist’ after taking to Twitter to defend Morgan, when he quit Good Morning Britain earlier this week after refusing to apologise for his comments.



‘Why is it that because I supported a longtime friend and work colleague for years, people go ‘well you must be racist because he’s racist’,’ she said.

‘No. I support his freedom of speech. I’m not racist and neither is Piers racist. It’s a terrible, evil word to call anyone that’s not knowledge of that.’

She added: ‘What have I ever said about anybody that’s racist? It’s not within me. It’s not in my soul.’

However, her comments didn’t go down well with co-host Sheryl Underwood, who said Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex had ‘racial implications’.

She then asked Osbourne would she would say to people who took issue with her defending her friend, who replied: ‘I have friends in my life and I speak up for my friend. If he ever needed me, I’d be there for him.’

‘But I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist,’ she added.

CBS

When the show resumed after a break, Sharon broke down in tears and told her co-host:

I’ll ask you again Sheryl, because I’ve been asking during the break. Oh, and don’t try to cry, if anyone should be crying it should be me! This is the situation. Educate me, tell me where you have heard him say racist things. Educate me!

Sheryl replied: ‘It’s not the exact words of racism it’s the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it, that’s what makes it racist.’

‘But right now I’m talking to a woman that is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say we’re attacking you for being racist,’ she added.

CBS

In response, Osbourne suggested it was ‘too late’, adding that she thinks the ‘seed’s already sown’ in people’s minds.

Since the clip aired, a number of people have accused the British host of gaslighting for telling Underwood not to cry during the conversation about racism.

‘No one should be surprised by Sharon Osbourne’s behaviour. She has been consistently loud in her wilful stupidity (about race) throughout the years. The public gaslighting might be a new little twist though,’ on Twitter user wrote.

‘Ms. Underwood, I’m truly sorry you had to undergo that type of public abuse, gaslighting & demands of emotional labor from your “friend” and colleague, Sharon Osbourne. In an absolutely textbook fashion, she weaponized her #whitewomentears against you and Elaine to both centre herself and uphold the white privilege of herself and her friend, Piers Morgan,’ another wrote.

‘I found her wilfully tone-deaf display and tactics both revolting and dangerous considering the power dynamics on the show. I worry you and Elaine aren’t being protected behind the scenes and undoubtedly will now be subject to the vile, misogynistic, racist abuse many hypervisible Black women are targeted with by an alt-right adjacent viewing public hiding behind the cover of anonymity.’

A third wrote:

This is Sharon Osbourne telling a Black woman Sheryl Underwood not to cry and demanding the definition of racism, the racial gaslighting she perpetuates is disgusting then she cries after being calmly educated.. while woman tears are weapons.

It comes after Piers Morgan stepped down from his role on GMB, after refusing to apologise for saying he ‘didn’t believe’ Meghan Markle had felt suicidal.