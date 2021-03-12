Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence Following Allegations Of Racist Gaslighting While Defending Piers Morgan
Sharon Osbourne has spoken out after being accused of gaslighting her co-host Sheryl Underwood during a discussion about racism on US chat show The Talk.
The former X Factor judge appeared on the show on Wednesday, March 10, to share her thoughts about Piers Morgan following his departure from Good Morning Britain this week. Morgan left the breakfast show following backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle, who he accused of lying during her interview with Oprah.
Osbourne expressed her support for Morgan during the segment, and became defensive when he was accused of being racist.
You can watch the incident from the show here:
Addressing her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, Osbourne said: ‘I’ll ask you again Sheryl, because I’ve been asking during the break. Oh, and don’t try to cry, if anyone should be crying it should be me! This is the situation. Educate me, tell me where you have heard him say racist things. Educate me!’
Osbourne further showed her support for Morgan on Twitter, as she wrote: ‘@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.’
After a clip of the exchange from The Talk went viral on Twitter, social media users accused Osbourne of gaslighting Underwood.
Osbourne has since responded to the criticism, writing in a lengthy post on Twitter that she decided to address the backlash after ‘some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart.’
Osbourne stressed her support for people of colour, writing: ‘I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.’
She continued:
To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.
There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.
Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how unintentionally I didn’t make that clear distinction.
Osbourne expressed her hopes that ‘we can collectively continue to learn from one each other and ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth and change.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Now, Piers Morgan
CreditsSharon Osbourne/Twitter
Sharon Osbourne/Twitter