Sharon Stone Calls Cancel Culture ‘The Stupidest Thing’ She’s Ever Seen
Sharon Stone has described cancel culture as ‘the stupidest thing’ she’s ever seen, urging people to ‘grow some empathy’.
The 63-year-old actor made the comments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Just Jenny show, where she had been promoting her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.
In the book, Stone opens up about her experiences on the set of Basic Instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller that made her a star. Most notably, Stone alleges that she had been unaware that the famous leg crossing scene would actually reveal her vulva on camera, accordinng to an extract published in Vanity Fair.
Speaking with host Jennifer Koppelman Hutt on the topic of cancel culture, Stone said:
I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen. I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other.
We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything.
Stone continued: ‘Give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding. Stop being so small. The world is bigger. People have done so much more than one sentence. Like grow up. Grow some empathy.’
During a separate appearance on The Michelle Collins Show, Stone spoke positively of working with Woody Allen, stating that although the allegations against him ‘may very well be 100 percent true’, she ‘never had an untoward’ experience with him.
‘My experiences with Woody Allen were all wonderful,’ Stone said. ‘He was highly professional with me. He was extraordinarily encouraging to me and I was a young woman, 19, when I started working with him.’
The allegations of child abuse against Allen have recently become a point of discussion once again following the release of new documentary series, Allen v Farrow.
The Beauty of Living Twice will be able to buy from March 30.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
