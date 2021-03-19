Sharon Stone Says She Was Pressured To Have Sex With Co-Star To Fix On-Screen Chemistry

Guild Film Distribution/PA Images

Actor Sharon Stone has claimed that she was pressured to have sex with her co-star to create ‘chemistry’ between the two of them.

Stone details her experiences in her upcoming memoir The Beauty of Living Twice which makes it debut later this month.

Advert 10

Over her 40-year career, Stone was known for taking part in numerous sex scenes – something she describes as ‘expected in [her] business’ – and praised many of her co-stars and film executives in her book.

However, she also detailed her experience with one unnamed producer who reportedly pressured her to have real-life sex with her co-star for a film.

PA Images

Stone explained that many studios in previous years saw female actors as ‘ornaments’ and that ‘[she] was supposed to do what [she] was told’. In addition to this, while she had an actor approval in her contract, she said that no one cared.

Advert 10

The 63-year-old went on to say that they would hire whoever they wanted for the movies, even if the actor was proving to not be particularly good.

In an exclusive excerpt with Vanity Fair, Stone wrote in her book:

They cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes. To the detriment of the picture, sometimes. I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open. He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f*ck my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry.

The Basic Instinct actor continued, ‘I watched the chocolate balls rolling around, thinking, You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test… Now you think if I f*ck him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed.’

Advert 10

Guild Film Distribution

‘I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f*ck him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so.’

Stone explained that this wasn’t a popular response and that she went on to be branded ‘difficult’ for it. She also added that she, of course, didn’t sleep with the actor she was pressured to.

She said, ‘Naturally I didn’t you-know-what my co-star; he was baffled enough without me confusing him some more.’

Advert 10

The Beauty of Living Twice hits shelves March 30.