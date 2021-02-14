Sia Claims Shia LaBeouf Is A ‘Sick Puppy’ Amid FKA Twigs Lawsuit

PA Images

Amid FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, Sia says she’ll always love him because he’s a ‘sick puppy’.

The singer-filmmaker has been the subject of controversy with the recent release of Music, widely-criticised for its ‘tone-deaf’ depiction of autism.

Late last year, the Chandelier artist took aim at LaBeouf as allegations of abuse emerged against the actor from FKA Twigs and ex-partner Karolyn Pho, calling him a ‘pathological liar’ – her latest interview, however, takes on a different tone.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sia said, ‘It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another… both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married.’

LaBeouf was previously in a relationship with Mia Goth, however the pair were never legally married. He appeared in Sia’s video for Elastic Heart in 2015.

Sia added, ‘He said he wanted to marry me and live a sober life… I feel like I’m always gonna love him because he’s such a sick puppy.’

When the allegations first broke, Sia shared an article while writing, ‘I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.’

FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, responded at the time, replying, ‘I’m sorry @Sia this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. We need to support each other.’

The singer-songwriter sued the actor for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress after ‘relentless abuse’ during their relationship.

LaBeouf’s legal team recently denied ‘generally and specifically each and every allegation’ in the complaint, as per The Guardian, specifically noting the sexual battery claim wasn’t true ‘because none of the acts alleged were based on sex’.