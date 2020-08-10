Simon Cowell 'Narrowly Avoided Being Paralysed By One Centimetre' PA Images

Simon Cowell avoided being paralysed by ‘one centimetre’ after his back-breaking bicycle accident.

The X-Factor judge broke his back yesterday, August 9, after falling from his new electric bike while testing it in his Malibu home’s courtyard.

While a spokesperson for the 60-year-old said he’s ‘doing fine’ and in ‘the best possible hands’, sources close to Simon have revealed that the injury could have been far, far worse.

Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery After Breaking His Back In Bike Accident PA Images

Simon has since commented on the accident on Twitter, writing: ‘Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.’

He added in a subsequent tweet: ‘And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.’

Since being transported to hospital, Simon is said to have undergone six hours of surgery and is now recovering. However, if he’d fallen slightly differently, he may have been left with irreparable damage.

A source close to the music mogul told the Mirror Online: ‘I spoke to him before the surgery and he was in incredible, ridiculous amounts of pain and also in shock. His back was broke in several places, but he is actually very lucky.’

They added: ‘He fell flat on his back and the doctors say the impact missed his spinal cord by about a centimetre and it could have been a lot, lot more serious.’

Reportedly, Simon had to have a metal rod put in his back, along with surgeons fixing a number of other things. ‘He is recovering in hospital now and we expect him to be there for a few days and then he will take things from there,’ the source added.

Simon cowell PA Images

Cowell was set to film the first America’s Got Talent live show at Universal Studios this week, as well as returning for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, however the insider explained: ‘It is too early to say when he will be back on TV’, following his bike crash.

A source close to the star also told The Sun: ‘Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi- finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.’

Simon had been seen on multiple recent bike rides with his partner Lauren Silverman and six-year-old son Eric, in a bid to embrace a healthier lifestyle after low blood pressure and living like a ‘vampire’ saw him take a fall down the stairs in his London home in 2017.

In the fallout of that tumble, Simon spoke of losing four inches off his waistline after sticking to a diet of white meat, vegetables and light beer. The accident also reminded him that ‘we’re not invincible’, adding that now he’s a dad he has ‘more responsibility than ever’.