Simon Cowell Requires Surgery After Breaking His Back In Bike Accident In California

Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery After Breaking His Back In Bike Accident PA Images

Simon Cowell is in hospital with a broken back after falling from his electric bike in California.

The music boss is said to have undergone surgery following the incident; however, a spokesperson has confirmed he’s ‘doing fine’.

Simon was due to return to filming America’s Got Talent in the next week, but it’s unclear whether this will be able to go ahead, or whether they will be forced to go into filming without him.

A spokesperson for the 60-year-old said on Saturday, August 8:

Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.

As per the Guardian, she later added: ‘Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.’

Electric bikes can go as fast as 28mph without any peddling required, so it’s unsurprising accidents can easily happen.

Simon has recently embraced cycling with open arms, as part of a lifestyle overhaul with partner Lauren Silverman. The couple have regularly been pictured on family bike rides along with their six-year-old son, Eric.

The music mogul previously spoke about having lost an impressive four inches off his waistline after sticking to a diet of white meat, vegetables and light beer after he had another fall in 2017. Medics put it down to low blood pressure and a ‘vampire lifestyle’ that saw him staying up until 8.00am in the morning.

Following the 2017 fall at his home in London, Simon said he’d been reminded ‘we’re not invincible,’ adding that now he’s a dad he has ‘more responsibility than ever.’

While it’s unclear whether Simon will be able to make filming for America’s Got Talent, it was recently announced he would be unable to attend the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent for the first time ever, after filming clashed with the American version because of delays caused by the pandemic.

‘Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi-finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show,’ a source told The Sun.