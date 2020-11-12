unilad
Sir Billy Connolly Hosting Final Stand-Up Special Next Month

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Nov 2020 12:37
Sir Billy Connolly will be hosting his final TV special next month, before bowing out from the world of comedy altogether.

The celebrated Scottish comedian has enjoy a prestigious career spanning 60 years, and is widely regarded to be one of the greatest stand-up comics of all time.

Amid a battle with Parkinson’s disease, the 77-year-old is now preparing for a well-earned retirement, leaving the spotlight behind with a stand-up special entitled Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure.

Billy ConnollyBilly ConnollyPA

The show, which will be aired from Connolly’s Florida home, has been described as a ‘fond, uproariously funny tribute’ to the comedy icon’s life and work, featuring his ‘greatest stand-up moments, unseen performance footage and exclusive chats with some of Billy’s biggest famous fans’.

As reported by the British Comedy Guide, ITV made the following statement:

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure is a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best.

It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry. A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar.

The show will feature appearances from A-list celebrities such as Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand, Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea and Sheridan Smith, with the stars reflecting upon Connolly’s legacy and their personal favourite moments from his career.

Viewers will also hear from Connolly’s ‘wife and soulmate’ Pamela Stephenson, who will reportedly offer ‘unique new insights’ about the beloved comedian.

