Sir David Attenborough Joins Instagram At 94 davidattenborough/Instagram

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram at the age of 94 in a bid to save the planet.

The television legend has dubbed that trying to saving the planet is a ‘communications challenge’, so has joined the popular social media app in the hope of reaching out to more people.

He added that, ‘we know what to do [to save the planet], we just need the will.’

At the time of writing, Sir David has already generated an impressive 252,000 followers. To mark his debut on Instagram, he shared a video.

Watch it here:

The caption with the video shared today, September 24, read:

Hello Instagram David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will.

It continued:

That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we’re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content.

The caption was finished with ‘stay tuned’, giving a nod to Sir David’s time on radio.

As fantastic as Sir David is, at the age of 94 he’s taken a bit of help working the ol’ Instagram, with collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield assisting to manage the account. The pair have also worked on Sir David’s upcoming film and book.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, will premiere in cinemas September 28 before launching on Netflix globally October 4. His book, A Life On Our Planet – My Witness Statement and Vision for the Future, will be released October 1.

Welcome to Instagram, Sir David!

