Sir Ian McKellen Praises NHS After Receiving Covid Vaccine
The Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian McKellen has praised the NHS after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
The highly-anticipated vaccine began to be rolled out earlier this month in the UK after it was deemed safe for use by the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
Frontline staff and elderly people are among the first to get the vaccine, with 81-year old McKellen having his administered yesterday, December 16.
Per ITV News, the actor expressed his desires to give NHS staff ‘a big hug’ when he was allowed to, adding:
That’s the real bonus of all this, to watch and see what works in this country and what doesn’t work – and it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list for institutions that do work.
Of course, I know I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the NHS. I’m a little bit older than the NHS but when I was a kid, having good medical treatment available when it was needed – what a wonderful notion.
It is invasive of course, it looks like a weapon – a needle – but it isn’t, it’s a friend!
McKellen went on to encourage others to get the vaccine when they are able to do so, stressing that it is the ‘sensible thing’ to do, ‘not just for themselves but for everybody else because if you’re virus-free that helps everybody else, doesn’t it?’
Praising the experience on Twitter, he added: ‘I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.’
NHS England shared images of the Lord Of The Rings star wearing a face mask and giving a big thumbs-up after having received his vaccine.
