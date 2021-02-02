unilad
Advert

Influencer Arrested After Changing Hollywood Sign To Protest Instagram Nudity Ban

by : Daniel Richardson on : 02 Feb 2021 14:03
Six Influencers Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign To HollyboobSix Influencers Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign To Hollyboobitsjulia_rose/TikTok/tweetsauce/Twitter

The famous Hollywood sign was changed to read Hollyboob and the stunt has led to the arrest of six influencers who were trying to make a statement. 

When many think of Hollywood they envision the titular sign on Mount Lee. The sign was changed to read Hollyboob as influencers attempted to protest recent social media sanctions.

Advert

Julia Rose who found fame through the reality show Are You The One? was arrested at the scene, but has explained that the changing of the sign was a protest.

Julia Rose explained to DailyMail.com what she wanted to say by briefly changing the sign:

This was to show them [Facebook] that I still have a voice. My business for Shagmag with almost one million followers also got disabled this year due to nudity, but I’m not doing anything more than what Playboy is doing so I think they’re discriminating against my accounts.

Advert

YouTube prankster Jack Tenney, also helped Rose make a statement and discussed the impact of the stunt which has inadvertently been attributed as a reminder of breast cancer awareness:

She inspired people with her content and Facebook didn’t give her any warning or anything and just took away her entire livelihood. It will make you lose sleep

At the very least, we couldn’t be more happy for the cause that it has become about, based upon today’s headlines. I’ll take all the positive out of that.

The stunt was helped by the fact that the Hollywood Sign Trust publically states the dimensions of the sign. This allowed the influencers to create a covering that would fit the sign.

Advert

This isn’t Rose’s only stunt, and last year she was banned from all Major League Baseball games after flashing at a game with fellow influencer Lauren Summer. In this instance, there doesn’t appear to be lasting consequences for those involved in the sign alteration.

Julia Rose has tweeted that she has been released from prison and it is unclear whether any charges have been filed against the influencers. Vandalism charges appear to have been ruled out as the covering was not a permanent mark on the infamous sign. With the lack of charges mind, this may turn out to be a well thought out way to generate publicity for Rose’s publication regardless of social media restrictions.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year
Technology

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year

Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalise Possession Of Small Amounts Of All Drugs
News

Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalise Possession Of Small Amounts Of All Drugs

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Celebrity, Hollywood, influencers, Los Angeles

Credits

DailyMail.com

  1. DailyMail.com

    Welcome to HOLLYBOOB! Six pranksters including MTV reality star Julia Rose are arrested for changing letters on the iconic Hollywood sign

 