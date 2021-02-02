Influencer Arrested After Changing Hollywood Sign To Protest Instagram Nudity Ban
The famous Hollywood sign was changed to read Hollyboob and the stunt has led to the arrest of six influencers who were trying to make a statement.
When many think of Hollywood they envision the titular sign on Mount Lee. The sign was changed to read Hollyboob as influencers attempted to protest recent social media sanctions.
Julia Rose who found fame through the reality show Are You The One? was arrested at the scene, but has explained that the changing of the sign was a protest.
Julia Rose explained to DailyMail.com what she wanted to say by briefly changing the sign:
This was to show them [Facebook] that I still have a voice. My business for Shagmag with almost one million followers also got disabled this year due to nudity, but I’m not doing anything more than what Playboy is doing so I think they’re discriminating against my accounts.
YouTube prankster Jack Tenney, also helped Rose make a statement and discussed the impact of the stunt which has inadvertently been attributed as a reminder of breast cancer awareness:
She inspired people with her content and Facebook didn’t give her any warning or anything and just took away her entire livelihood. It will make you lose sleep
At the very least, we couldn’t be more happy for the cause that it has become about, based upon today’s headlines. I’ll take all the positive out of that.
The stunt was helped by the fact that the Hollywood Sign Trust publically states the dimensions of the sign. This allowed the influencers to create a covering that would fit the sign.
This isn’t Rose’s only stunt, and last year she was banned from all Major League Baseball games after flashing at a game with fellow influencer Lauren Summer. In this instance, there doesn’t appear to be lasting consequences for those involved in the sign alteration.
Julia Rose has tweeted that she has been released from prison and it is unclear whether any charges have been filed against the influencers. Vandalism charges appear to have been ruled out as the covering was not a permanent mark on the infamous sign. With the lack of charges mind, this may turn out to be a well thought out way to generate publicity for Rose’s publication regardless of social media restrictions.
