Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Danielle Bregoli
Disney actress Skai Jackson has reportedly taken out a restraining order on Danielle Bregoli after the rapper launched into a foul mouthed rant threatening to kill her on Instagram earlier this week.
According to reports, Jackson was granted the restraining order after telling a judge she has been afraid to leave her house alone and hasn’t slept since the tirade of abuse which took place on Monday, February 24.
Bregoli, who goes by the rap name of Bhad Bhabie, has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jackson at all times, and isn’t allowed to contact her, either.
It comes after Bhabie publicly called out the actress on an Instagram live, in which she claimed Jackson had become ‘obsessed’ with her and had started flirting with boys the rapper had been seen with, including NBA YoungBoy, and even claimed she is using a finsta, a fake Instagram, to ‘talk shit’.
The 16-year-old ranted:
I wanna know why every time I’m seen with a dude, bitches wanna get all up on they page?
The bitch is a huge fan! You’re a whole fan! She’s moving sneaky bro! Don’t go post about me on your fake page, bitch.
If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you fucking bold!
Things took a turn for the worst however, when Bregoli claimed she would ‘go to jail’ for a ‘Disney thot’, before threatening to kill her.
‘Like you just trying to get me mad at this point,’ she said. ‘I see what you’re doing, and it’s going to get you killed. Like, that’s the thing: I’m gonna fucking kill you. Don’t post your location, because I’m coming.’
Jackson appeared to indirectly respond to the threats with a list of her own accomplishments, before adding that she has ‘no time for negatives’.
After the list was posted to Twitter, Bregoli responded once more on Instagram, telling her:
You can try to hate me for responding to bullshit with more bullshit but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologise for none of it.
Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks.
And, it seems like that’s exactly what Jackson did, after TMZ reported Jackson was granted the restraining order on Thursday, February 27, which prevents Bregoli from coming within 100 yards or contacting the actress.
If you’ve been affected by bullying, and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am – 9pm, Monday to Friday and 10am – 3pm Saturday and Sunday.