SNL Cast Members Comment On Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Relationship

It’s the surprise couple to end all surprise couples, and it seems like Pete Davidson’s newfound relationship with Kim Kardashian came as a bolt from the blue for the comedian’s colleagues, too.

After sources confirmed that Davidson and Kardashian were indeed dating following weeks of speculation, the 28-year-old’s Saturday Night Live castmates were asked for their take on the budding romance, and they were all too happy to give their blessing.

‘I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time,’ said Kenan Thompson, who went on to describe Davidson as his ‘little brother’, saying, ‘I’m always happy when he’s happy.’

Also giving the couple his best wishes, though without spilling any tea, was Bowen Yang, who told PEOPLE magazine, ‘I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out.’

Davidson’s frequent collaborator Chris Redd, however, was less diplomatic, joking, ‘Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!’

‘I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. That’s what Instagram told me,’ he added.

Though the pair had reportedly hung out in similar circles for a while, it was during Kardashian’s time hosting SNL that sparks reportedly first flew between herself and Davidson, who even had their first kiss on-camera in a sketch which, ironically, saw Kardashian poke fun at her and her siblings’ dating history.

After being spotted at a Halloween theme park and a restaurant on Davidson’s hometown Staten Island, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple were ‘casually dating’, claiming Kardashian was ‘completely enthralled’ by the comedian.

‘Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,’ they said, with the news sparking endless jokes, memes and conspiracy theories on social media.

Kardashian is currently in the process of divorcing , Kanye West, her husband of seven years, even joking about the split during her SNL monologue. Kanye, however, has suggested he has a different view of the pair’s status, claiming during a recent interview, ‘SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off… I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.’