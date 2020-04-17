SNL Star Michael Che Pays Rent For 160 Apartments In Gran’s Building After Her Death
Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is honouring his late grandmother by paying the rent for 160 apartments in her building.
The comedian revealed he would cover one month’s rent for the entire New York City Housing Authority building where his beloved grandmother had lived, to honour her ‘spirit and memory’.
It comes after the 36-year-old took to Instagram last week to announce his grandparent had sadly died as a result of the current health crisis.
Announcing his generous donation on Wednesday, April 15, Che also took the time to criticise the city for still expecting residents in public housing to pay rent during the pandemic.
He wrote:
It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work.
I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.
Che finished off his post by addressing NYC’s mayor Bill de Blasio, New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo and Diddy, who raised a whopping $3.7 million for the pandemic relief effort.
‘Let’s fix this! Page me,’ he wrote.
Speaking of his grandmother, Che wrote:
I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore.
No doubt his incredibly kind gesture would make his beloved grandma proud.
Fortunately, Che has still been able to make Saturday Night Live viewers laugh and smile through the dark times, after releasing a hilarious digital edition of Weekend Update on Saturday, April 11, alongside co-host Colin Jost.
The comedian even managed to give a subtle nod to his late grandmother, by telling the audience: ‘I’m Martha’s grandbaby’.
Che has joined the likes of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga and Rhianna, who have all been doing their bit to raise funds to help those affected by the ongoing pandemic.
At the end of March, Blake and Ryan donated $400,000 to four different hospitals in New York City as the number of confirmed cases in the US city soared.
They’re reported to have donated $100,000 to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst each.
