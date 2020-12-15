Snoop Dogg Backtracks After Cardi B's Husband Offset Reacts To His WAP Criticism snoopdogg/Instagram/iamcardib/Instagram

Snoop Dogg has backtracked on his comments after calling out Cardi B’s WAP for not leaving anything to the imagination.

The song’s lyrics was one of the most googled things of 2020 and, for anyone who has heard them, they’ll know that the song is really rather raunchy.

While many embraced the X-rated nature of the song, one person who wasn’t too keen was Ain’t No Fun rapper Snoop Dogg.

Discussing the song over the weekend, the 49-year-old said, ‘Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.’

He did recognise his hypocrisy, however, and stated that he probably would have appreciated the WAP movement more as a younger man.

The rapper explained:

As an older man, I love it that they’re expressing themselves and they’re doing their thing. I just don’t want it to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto.

Cardi B’s husband was quick to defend his wife’s song and stated that men shouldn’t ‘get in female business’.

The Clout rapper said, ‘I don’t get in female business. I hate when men do that. I don’t do that. It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record. Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months… it wasn’t that bad cause it went to number one.’

Offset went on to say that he didn’t want to come across as that he was ‘dissing at Snoop’ but homed in on his opinion of men staying out of women’s business.

Following all the coverage of Snoop’s opinions of WAP and Offset’s response, he has responded telling people to ‘stop with the bullsh*t press’.

He wrote on Instagram, ‘Stop wit the bullsh*t press. I love Cardi b and Meg. Music period point blank and they know that I’m n full support of the female. M. C. Movement so stop trying to make me a hater. U. F. D. H. B. Now carry on Before u get this. L. A. D. [sic]’.

He added, ‘That song 6xs platinum talk about that.’

Basically, keep doing your thing Cardi.