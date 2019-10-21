Snoop Dogg Compares Kanye West’s New Yeezy Slides To Jail Slippers

PA

When you’re designing a pair of high end shoes, there are perhaps few comparisons less desirable than ‘prison slippers’.

Unfortunately for entrepreneurial rapper Kanye West, his new Yeezy sandals have been likened to prison shoes before they have even hit the market, and by none other than his long-time critic Snoop Dogg.

Seeing as these are kids shoes, it’s highly unlikely Kanye was trying to draw inspiration from some sort of ‘prison yard chic’ aesthetic in what would be the most Zoolander move of 2019. But once you see it, you really can’t unsee it…

The drama kicked off when Kim Kardashian-West stepped onto Instagram to give her husband’s new shoes a big supportive high five.

Showing the sandals of on Instagram stories, Kim wrote:

New Yeezy slides for Kids OMG. They are so cute, so fresh. They’re like rubbery and so comfy.

They really do look pretty comfy to be fair. Kind of like a sleeker, smoother version of your trusty Croc but with an open front for your toes to wiggle through. I could kind of imagine nipping down to the corner shop in them, if I had child sized feet and a limitless bank account.

However, it would appear these sandals aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Naysayers include Snoop Dogg himself, who has royally ripped into the shoes on Twitter:

She been getting dudes out of jail now he gone sell jail slippers . W. T. F. None of my bidness.

The shady tweet was made complete with a little frog emoji, which appears to be an allusion to the timeless meme of Kermit sipping the tea.

And fans have certainly been loving all the celebrity tea being spilled over these admittedly Marmite shoes.

One person tweeted:

I KNOW I wasn’t the only one who saw this at first, yeezy out hear selling prison slides.

Another gasped:

I’m sorry are we helping prepare our kids for jail?

kimkardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Snoop has poked fun at Kanye. He has previously criticised him for his spat with Drake, delivering following exasperated rant via Instagram:

Is y’all getting tired of Kanye West and these tweets? ‘Cause I am, I see why n***a, you and Donald Trump hangout. N***a, y’all tweet like a motherf**ker. I think that n***a need Dr. Phil or Maury … You know what? That n***a need Jerry Springer.

Of course, this also isn’t the first time Kanye’s foray into shoe design has received mixed opinions, and no doubt it won’t be the last…

