Snoop Dogg Destroys Tekashi 6ix9ine Again Saying ‘That M*therf*cker Sang Like Aretha Franklin’

Snoop Dogg has taken aim at Tekashi 6ix9ine once again, drawing from his own personal experiences of the tough day-to-day realities of prison life.

23-year-old Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – has been widely taunted by those in the hip-hop world after ratting out members of the Nine Trey Bloods, his former crew.

Snoop has been among those gleefully mocking Tekashi69, previously emphasising how his friend and septuagenarian cookery show host Martha Stewart displayed way more street cred during her own time in the clink.

Watch Snoop Dogg discuss 6ix9ine in the following clip from The Howard Stern Show:

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show alongside Seth Rogen, Snoop agreed with Stern’s assertion that Tekashi 6ix9ine was a ‘crazy m*therfucker’ for snitching on a number of former friends and associates in a bid for a reduced prison sentence.

Not for the first time, Snoop decimated Tekashi for his extremely questionable – not to mention dangerous – decision to rat on such a staggering scale, stating:

You know the rules and regulations of this shit, snitches get stitches, you know that shit! […] You know, I’ve heard of people telling on each other, ratting on each other, on organisations. But he ratted on other organisations on top of his organisation, his friends, his people, he just went bezerk.

When Stern remarked 6ix9ine had ‘sang like a canary’, Snoop went further, stressing:

That motherfucker sang like Aretha Franklin.

Snoop proceeded to question the already much-derided logic of Tekashi 6ix9ine, musing:

When did that [snitching] become the get out of jail pass? Because my thing is, if me and Seth [Rogan] go commit a crime right now. If me or him decide to tell on each other, that means one of us gets out or do we both go to jail? I watch The First 48, which is one of my favourite shows, and normally when a motherfucker is associated with a crime, his ass is being charged with the crime.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in November 2018, and originally faced a minimum sentence of 47 years after being slapped with nine federal counts, including racketeering, firearms offences and drug trafficking.

Looking at a maximum sentence of life behind bars, Tekashi opted to enter into a guilty plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to testify against fellow members of the Nine Trey Bloods.

As things stand, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s fate is currently unclear. As recently reported by The New York Times, it’s likely he may now have to enter witness protection following his controversial testimony.

However, as noted by Snoop and Rogen, those decidedly unsubtle tattoos might well prove tricky for a person trying to stay under the radar…

