Snoop Dogg Hands Out Thanksgiving Turkeys As Cars Line In Thousands
Snoop Dogg was among a number of volunteers putting their ‘foot on the pavement’ as he handed out Thanksgiving turkeys to 2,500 locals during a drive-through event in Los Angeles this week.
Inglewood Mayor James Butts rounded up volunteers – including the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL teams – for the giveaway event, which was held at the Chargers’ and Rams’ home, the SoFi Stadium.
Organisers had enough food for 2,500 families, who were able to pre-register before coming to collect their meals. Turkeys were donated by Don Lee Farms, while a bag of trimmings and additional items came from Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Snoop expressed his joy at being able to help those in need at the giveaway, explaining that giving out food allowed him to do more than just ‘writing a cheque’.
Speaking to ABC7 News, he explained:
I love the personal side. To be up close and personal; for people to see me, touch me, take pictures with me, to be able to know I really care.
It’s not just me… saying I’m about the cause, I’m really being about the cause. I’m coming out here, putting my foot on the pavement and making a move.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact people’s income, food banks across America have seen a huge increase in demand. With Thanksgiving just days away, the event at SoFi stadium will ensure families can enjoy a traditional dinner without having to break the bank.
One grateful resident commented:
It’s a blessing ’cause I’m alive. I’m above ground… and I’m 89, and it’s a blessing that I’m driving, going to this event, getting a turkey and cooking. It’s heaven sent.
Snoop Dogg has partnered in the past with cities in the South Bay to host Thanksgiving giveaways, and in 2018 he published his own cookbook for the holiday, which he has described as ‘one of [his] favourites’.
The rapper’s generosity came just one day after producer Tyler Perry opened up his Atlanta movie studio to hand out food to 5,000 families in need. Earlier this month, more than 600,000 pounds of food, including 7,280 turkeys, were handed out to 25,000 people at another drive-through event in Dallas, Texas.
Americans have described the giveaways as ‘amazing’ and ‘humbling’.
