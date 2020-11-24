unilad
Advert

Snoop Dogg Hands Out Thanksgiving Turkeys As Cars Line In Thousands

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Nov 2020 14:00
Snoop Dogg Hands Out Thanksgiving Turkey As Cars Line In ThousandsSnoop Dogg Hands Out Thanksgiving Turkey As Cars Line In ThousandsSoFi Stadium/Facebook/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg was among a number of volunteers putting their ‘foot on the pavement’ as he handed out Thanksgiving turkeys to 2,500 locals during a drive-through event in Los Angeles this week. 

Inglewood Mayor James Butts rounded up volunteers – including the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL teams – for the giveaway event, which was held at the Chargers’ and Rams’ home, the SoFi Stadium.

Advert

Organisers had enough food for 2,500 families, who were able to pre-register before coming to collect their meals. Turkeys were donated by Don Lee Farms, while a bag of trimmings and additional items came from Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Hear more about the event below:

Snoop expressed his joy at being able to help those in need at the giveaway, explaining that giving out food allowed him to do more than just ‘writing a cheque’.

Advert

Speaking to ABC7 News, he explained:

I love the personal side. To be up close and personal; for people to see me, touch me, take pictures with me, to be able to know I really care.

It’s not just me… saying I’m about the cause, I’m really being about the cause. I’m coming out here, putting my foot on the pavement and making a move.

SoFi Stadium/Facebook/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact people’s income, food banks across America have seen a huge increase in demand. With Thanksgiving just days away, the event at SoFi stadium will ensure families can enjoy a traditional dinner without having to break the bank.

Advert

One grateful resident commented:

It’s a blessing ’cause I’m alive. I’m above ground… and I’m 89, and it’s a blessing that I’m driving, going to this event, getting a turkey and cooking. It’s heaven sent.

Snoop Dogg has partnered in the past with cities in the South Bay to host Thanksgiving giveaways, and in 2018 he published his own cookbook for the holiday, which he has described as ‘one of [his] favourites’.

Advert

The rapper’s generosity came just one day after producer Tyler Perry opened up his Atlanta movie studio to hand out food to 5,000 families in need. Earlier this month, more than 600,000 pounds of food, including 7,280 turkeys, were handed out to 25,000 people at another drive-through event in Dallas, Texas.

Americans have described the giveaways as ‘amazing’ and ‘humbling’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert
News

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers Are ‘Wrong’ But Confirms COVID Vaccine Won’t Be Compulsory
News

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers Are ‘Wrong’ But Confirms COVID Vaccine Won’t Be Compulsory

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, California, Los Angeles, Now, Snoop Dogg, Thanksgiving

Credits

ABC7 News

  1. ABC7 News

    'I love the personal side:' Snoop Dogg among volunteers helping Rams, Chargers distributing Thanksgiving meals in Inglewood

 