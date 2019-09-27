Snoop Dogg Mourns Loss Of 10-Day-Old Grandson Kai Love

PA Images

Snoop Dogg’s family are mourning the loss of his infant grandson who is said to have died in hospital just 10 days after being born.

Kai Love was Snoop’s fifth grandchild and the son of the rapper’s eldest child, 25-year-old Corde Broadus.

Kai was born on September 15 but apparently remained in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after his birth, suggesting the youngster suffered complications.

Corde announced his son had died on September 25, at just 10 days old. According to TMZ, he was still in hospital at the time of his death.

Kai was Corde’s third child after his son, Zion, and his daughter, Eleven. Along with the announcement of his son’s passing, the 25-year-old posted a video showing Eleven kissing Kai while someone else cradled the newborn.

He wrote:

Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.

Corde Broadus/Instagram

An accompanying photo of a whiteboard, presumably in the infant’s hospital room, announced the ‘plan for the day’ on September 25 was ‘love and light’.

The family have not yet released a cause of death and although Snoop has been active on social media he has not commented on the news.

Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, paid tribute to her grandson on Instagram yesterday (September 26).

She appeared to pour out her emotions through a rendition of the 1970s Dells hit The Love We Had Stays On My Mind, and captioned the post ‘To My Fifth G Baby Kai Love 9-15-19/9-25-19’.

The family’s fans and followers have been sending their condolences to the family after hearing the news of their loss.

One Twitter user wrote:

Sending love and positive thoughts to @SnoopDogg on the tragic loss of his newborn grandson #KaiLove. As a father, I can’t imagine the heartache that comes with the loss of a child. Son, daughter, grandchild or whatever. Heart hurts for the family.

Another responded:

Prayers for @SnoopDogg and his family as they mourn the death of newborn Kai Love, Snoop’s grandson. #PrayersUp

Shante later responded to the flood of comments in another Instagram post, writing:

Thank you for all your well wishes I see and feel them all.

Our thoughts are with Kai’s family at this tragic time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.