Snoop Dogg Responds To Eminem Interview, Says It's 'Soft Ass Sh*t' PA Images

Snoop Dogg has responded after Eminem took issue with his ‘disrespectful’ comments about his music.

During an interview earlier this week, Eminem said he agreed with some of Snoop’s criticism, but much of it had caught him off guard.

‘I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t’. Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard,’ he said.

Snoop made his feelings towards the interview clear in the comments section of a post by an Eminem fan page, writing, ‘Pray I don’t answer that soft ass sh*t.’

eminemfact/Instagram

His comment has been liked almost 2,000 times since posting.

In an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club last year, Snoop said Eminem hadn’t even made it to the top 10 artists who he considers to be the best rappers of all time.

At the time, he said white rappers had ‘zero respect in rap’ and that he had Dr. Dre to thank for much of his success.

‘When you talking about this hip-hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that,’ he added.

Eminem PA Images

Speaking to Shade 45, the Lose Yourself rapper said he agreed that Dr. Dre had helped him make a name for himself, but he was caught off guard by Snoop’s other comments.

He explained:

Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F*ck no, I wouldn’t.

He said the comments had completely taken him by surprise because he believed both him and Snoop ‘to be on the same team’.

‘I have never in my career, my entire career, said a disrespectful word about Snoop,’ he added.