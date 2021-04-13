Snoop Dogg Says He’d Be A Pastor If He Hadn’t Become A Rapper

PA Images

Ever wondered what Snoop Dogg would have taken up as a career if he wasn’t a rapper? Well, apparently he would have become a pastor.

The revelation came as part of a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which saw Snoop and long-time friend Martha Stewart play the ‘Best Friends Challenge’.

During the challenge, the pair were asked questions about one another, where one of them wrote down the correct answer as the other guessed.

NBC

An array of topics were covered, including Snoop’s favourite thing to cook (chicken wings, FYI) and which alcoholic drink Martha would be.

Fallon then begs the question of what the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper would have been if he didn’t pursue a music career. Martha guessed that he’d have been a ‘basketball star or coach’, but it turns out she was way off the mark when Snoop revealed his answer to be a pastor.

Responding to the rapper’s answer, Martha said, ‘Really Snoop? Really, really, really? I knew he was changing, Jimmy, but I didn’t know he was going that far.’

Jimmy then jokes, ‘You know what they say; glory to God in the highest.’

While many were shocked about Snoop’s answer, the 49-year-old has dabbled in a handful of religions over his life including Christianity, Islam and Rastafarianism. According to Faith Wire, the rapper described himself as a ‘born-again Christian’ in 2018 after converting back to the religion. He joined the Nation of Islam in 2009, before later becoming a Rastafarian in 2012.

The celebrity pair went on to only have one set of answers matching of the four questions, but you can’t help but sympathise with Martha as, despite Snoop’s religious past, many were still surprised at the idea of him becoming a pastor.