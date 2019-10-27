Snoop Dogg Says Seth Rogen Is The Best Joint Roller He’s Met In His Life

Snoop Dogg TV

If there’s one thing we know about Seth Rogen, it’s that he knows a fair bit about smoking weed.

Earlier this year he even launched his very own recreational cannabis company, Houseplant, alongside pal Evan Goldberg, in a bid to ‘make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis’.

However, it turns out the actor is not just a weed enthusiast, but a man of great skill, too. Let’s just say, if rolling blunts was in the Olympics, he’d have more gold medals than Michael Phelps.

Seth appeared in an episode of Netflix’s new series Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, in which he took host David Chang on a culinary tour of his hometown Vancouver.

You can watch the trailer here:

The pair smoked weed before eating and chatting their way around the Canadian city, where it’s legal to recreationally smoke cannabis.

As conversation turned to Seth’s love for the green leaf, he began bragging about his joint-rolling tekkers, and quite rightly so, given the praise he claims to have received from our second favourite celebrity stoner (after Seth, of course), Snoop Dogg.

He told David:

I don’t like to share compliments I’ve been given, but Snoop Dogg told me I was the best joint roller he’s ever met in his entire life. Because I can roll cross joints – the cross joints in Pineapple Express, I actually rolled those. And they’re really hard to roll. I actually had a book when we were kids that was, like, 100 Creative Ways To Smoke Joints, and the cross joint was in it. I released a video once on how to do it. It’s kind of like an inelegant way to smoke weed, but at a party it’s a showstopper. I only trust myself. It doesn’t get much better than that.

As the show continued, the pair could be seen enjoying some deliciously sweet doughnuts, before indulging in some barbecue pork at a Chinese, and then heading off to the aquarium to meet an octopus called Ceph Rogen and get lost in a maze.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner is available to stream on Netflix now.

