Snoop Dogg's Commentary Of Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr Fight Was Legendary SnoopDogg/Twitter/Getty

We’ve called it: the real winner of last night’s fight was Snoop Dogg.

If Mike Tyson re-entering the ring after 15 years to go up against Roy Jones Jr wasn’t entertaining enough, the rapper’s hilarious commentary certainly was.

The fight between the two heavyweight champions took place last night, November 28, at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

True to style, Snoop lit up a spliff on stage and performed for the crowds watching at home, before taking his place alongside his co-commentator Mauro Ranallo.

As the fight took off, he hilariously poked fun at the boxers’ age, and likened them to uncles fighting at a family BBQ.

‘This sh*t like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ! Grandma, you gonna have to break this up!’ he said.

‘Get your uncle outta there, get him out!’ he joked as the pair exchanged blows in the first round.

While the fight ultimately ended in a draw after eight rounds, many people took to Twitter to name Snoop as the real winner of last night’s event.

One user joked that the rapper carried the whole event:

Another said, ‘Whoever paired up SnoopDogg and Mauro Ranallo last night for the #tysonvsjones fight is a genius. Highly recommend checking it out.’

Actress Gabrielle Union called for him to commentate on every sport going forward:

Both Tyson and Jones seemed to be content with the outcome of the fight, which took place as a way to raise money for several charities.

Tyson was reportedly paid $10 million for the fight, a large amount of which he will donate.

As per BBC Sport, Jones said, ‘I don’t do draws but the dude is so strong, man. When he hits you, his head, his punches, his body shots, everything hurts. I’m cool with the draw.’

Tyson responded, ‘I hit you with some good shots, and you took it. I respect that. I’m good with a draw, because I entertained the crowd, the crowed was happy with it.’

Mike Tyson PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Many people, including the likes of David Haye, Lennox Lewis and George Foreman were impressed with the fight.

Foreman tweeted, ‘Best exhibition I have ever seen’, while Amir Khan wrote, ‘Well done to my friends @MikeTyson & #RoyJonesJr. great performance from both legends,. Both guys looked in great shape. I’m happy nobody got hurt, Well done [sic]’.

Jones Jr. also alluded to going head-to-head against Tyson again in the future. However, he said he would have to talk to his family about a potential rematch.

He added, ‘We’ve got to do this again, everybody loves Mike, I love Mike too but it’s something else taking punches from Mike!’