Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Says She ‘Tried To Take Her Own Life’ Amid Mental Health Struggles

princessbroadus/Instagram

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, has opened up about her mental health and revealed she recently attempted to take her own life.

The 21-year-old spoke about her struggles on Instagram this week amid the ongoing Mental Health Awareness month taking place in the US throughout May.

In a post to nearly 500,000 followers, Snoop’s daughter shared images of herself and her boyfriend, Wayne Duece, and appeared to reference him as one of the people who offered love and support as she struggled with her state of mind.

princessbroadus/Instagram

Cori, who goes by the handle ‘Princess Broadus’ on Instagram, explained that her mental health has ‘not been so great’ over the last few weeks, so much so that at one point she ‘tried to end’ her life.

She seemingly addressed Wayne as she continued: ‘You [and] my family really give me a purpose to live [and] helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things.’

Cori went on to say that she had learned to ‘keep pushing through the bullsh*t’, before saying ‘thank you’ to those who were there for her during her time of need.

Wayne made his love for his girlfriend clear as he shared images of his own from the day the couple could be seen spending together in the photos, with one image showing a blackboard with a note addressed to Cori.

It read: ‘I love you Princess. This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.’

Both Cori and Wayne ended their posts with the hashtag ‘mental health awareness’, which helps draw attention to the fact that mental health is something everyone should care about.

In the days after her initial post, Cori released an Instagram Live video in which she spoke more about her experiences, explaining that she was diagnosied with lupus at the age of six and became ‘overweight’ as a result of being on steroids; a situation which ‘automatically messed with [her] health.’

wayneduece/Instagram

The 21-year-old also discussed her experiences with bullies, and noted that while every day is a struggle, it is possible to make ‘good times out of bad times.’

Mental Health America notes that it is critical to ‘reduce the stigma around mental health struggles, because that stigma often prevents individuals from seeking help.’

According to the site, nearly one in five Americans will experience a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year, while 46% of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life.

As well as advising people to take note of the factors that could be impacting your state of mind, Mental Health America stresses that those who may be struggling are not alone, and that ‘mental health conditions are treatable.’

