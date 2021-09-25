Social Media Users Joke Meghan Markle is ‘Cosplaying’ Michelle Obama Alamy

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, channelled Michelle Obama’s chic inauguration outfit in her latest public appearance.

Fashion can make powerful statements, and Michelle Obama’s monochromatic suit that she wore to President Joe Biden’s inauguration is no exception.

Obama, who often uses fashion to reflect her values, wore a stylish two-piece by Black American designer Sergio Hudson.

Alamy

Recently, it appears that Obama’s outfit even captured the attention of the royals, with Meghan Markle channelling Obama’s look in her latest appearance in New York.

Markle wore a Loro Piana coat with matching trousers and Milano Blahnik shoes, while visiting students at Harlem’s PS 123 Mahalia Jackson School.

Eagle-eyed fans noted how similar Markle’s outfit was to Obama’s, some even suggesting she was ‘cosplaying‘ Obama.

While visiting the school, Markle read from her new book The Bench, telling the children of the personal poem that inspired her, ‘I wrote this book originally as a poem for my husband when we just had our little boy.’

The author went on to add how important it was for her to write a book that represented herself and her children:

When I was a little girl, sometimes you couldn’t see books and see people that look like yourself. I wanted to make sure that everyone felt like they were included.

Markle’s subtle nod to Obama in her outfit reiterates the sentiment of inclusion and empowerment that she shared with the children.