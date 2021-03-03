Sofia Vergara Wins Huge Victory As Court Rules Ex Can’t Use Embryos Without Her Consent

sofiavergara/Instagram/PA Images

Sofia Vergara has been handed a huge win in a lengthy legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Loeb, over frozen embryos.

The actress dated Loeb between 2012 and 2014, during which time they underwent in vitro fertilisation treatment in an attempt to impregnate a surrogate, producing two fertilised embryos that were kept in storage at a medical clinic in California.

After the pair split in 2014, Loeb filed a lawsuit in California for custody of the embryos, however, this was later dropped.

He then refiled the case in Louisiana, where it was dismissed by a judge who said the court had no jurisdiction over the embryos because they were conceived in California.

Then, in December 2016, Vergara sued Loeb, seeking a court order to declare that any attempts by him to use the embryos would violate a contract they had both signed.

As per TMZ, a recent judgement at the LA County Superior Court has permanently blocked Loeb from using the embryos with a surrogate without Vergara’s written consent.

The judge found that a contract the pair had signed with a fertility clinic back in 2013 is still valid, and any future action taken with the embryos must involve consent from both parties.

As per NBC News, in early February the LA court dismissed Loeb’s argument that the contract does not comply with California law because it does not dictate what happens in the case of a divorce or separation.

‘The court… makes a judicial determination that the form directive entered by the parties on Nov. 6, 2013 is a valid enforceable contract,’ Judge Rafael Ongkeko said.

Loeb had also argued that he had signed the contract under duress after Vergara had ‘yelled and screamed’ at him. However, the court sided with Vergara, whose lawyers claimed that Loeb had gone through a ‘prior round of [in vitro fertilisation], so it wasn’t as if Mr. Loeb was in some unfamiliar situation’.

Following the latest ruling, Loeb told Fox News he would be appealing the decision.

Vergara has also asked a Louisiana court to strip Loeb’s lawyer from being able to practice in the state. As per Page Six, the actor claimed attorney Jalesia McQueen had made ‘false statements in pleadings’ by stating that Loeb lived in the New Orleans–Metairie area, ‘when Mr. Loeb and his counsel knew the statements to be false’.

