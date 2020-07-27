Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome First Child PA Images/Sophie Turner/Instagram

The Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones fandoms have both gained a new member because Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child.

Sophie is said to have given birth at a hospital in Los Angeles last Wednesday, July 22, but news of the arrival has been kept quiet until today, July 27.

The actor reportedly looked ready to pop when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in the week before she gave birth, and both Sophie and Joe have been quiet about their family on social media in recent days.

The newborn’s name has not yet been officially announced by the parents, but sources told TMZ she has been named Willa.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Joe and Sophie were excited to be new parents, with an insider saying they have been ‘enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby’.

They added:

Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking. The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love. Sophie is due soon and can’t wait to be a mom.

Rumours about Sophie’s pregnancy first came to light earlier this year, when sources told Just Jared the Game of Thrones star was pregnant, but that the couple had decided to keep things ‘hush hush’.

At the time, Sophie was said to be strategically hiding her bump under clothes, but on June 17 she decided to show off her stomach by wearing a crop top and leggings, People reports.

A source told the publication Sophie looked ‘amazing’ during her pregnancy, and revealed the couple had purchased a ‘great family house’ with plenty of room to raise children in Los Angeles in anticipation of their new arrival.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Vegas last year, and in a recent interview on SiriusXM Joe opened up about how he and Sophie have been laying low over the last few months in the wake of the coronavirus oubreak.

The singer commented:

We’re having a good time. We got married last year, so we’re still enjoying that time.

Sophie and Joe will no doubt now be enjoying some quality time with their newest little family member, but hopefully it won’t be long before the parents share some more details about their daughter, because there are two lots of fandoms out there waiting to hear them.

Congratulations!