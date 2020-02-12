Sophie Turner Is Reportedly 'Pregnant With Her First Child' With Joe Jonas PA Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first baby together.

The couple tied the knot in May last year, and it seems their family is soon set to get a little bit bigger as the Game of Thrones star is apparently expecting a baby.

It’s unclear how far along Turner is with her pregnancy, but hopefully it won’t be long before the world is blessed with the new arrival.

Multiple sources exclusively revealed the news to Just Jared, with one person saying the couple are choosing to keep things ‘hush hush’ at the moment, though their families are said to be ‘super excited’ for them.

Another source added:

Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.

The couple have not yet publicly commented on the reports of the pregnancy. They were last pictured together out in London on January 30.

Turner and Jonas officially united the Game of Thrones and Jonas Brothers fandoms with their wedding, which took place in Las Vegas, and featured an Elvis impersonator.

The couple later exchanged their vows for a second time, while in Europe together.

The arrival of baby Turner-Jonas – as I have dubbed the couple’s child – will certainly only serve to further solidify the relationship between the two sets of fans. Who knows, in a few years’ time we could even see the Jonas Brothers become Jonas Brothers & Sons.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!