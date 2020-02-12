unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Sophie Turner Is Reportedly ‘Pregnant With Her First Child’ With Joe Jonas

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Feb 2020 17:28
Sophie Turner Is Reportedly 'Pregnant With Her First Child' With Joe JonasSophie Turner Is Reportedly 'Pregnant With Her First Child' With Joe JonasPA Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first baby together. 

Advert

The couple tied the knot in May last year, and it seems their family is soon set to get a little bit bigger as the Game of Thrones star is apparently expecting a baby.

It’s unclear how far along Turner is with her pregnancy, but hopefully it won’t be long before the world is blessed with the new arrival.

Multiple sources exclusively revealed the news to Just Jared, with one person saying the couple are choosing to keep things ‘hush hush’ at the moment, though their families are said to be ‘super excited’ for them.

Advert

Another source added:

Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.

The couple have not yet publicly commented on the reports of the pregnancy. They were last pictured together out in London on January 30.

Turner and Jonas officially united the Game of Thrones and Jonas Brothers fandoms with their wedding, which took place in Las Vegas, and featured an Elvis impersonator.

The couple later exchanged their vows for a second time, while in Europe together.

The arrival of baby Turner-Jonas – as I have dubbed the couple’s child – will certainly only serve to further solidify the relationship between the two sets of fans. Who knows, in a few years’ time we could even see the Jonas Brothers become Jonas Brothers & Sons.

Advert

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Baby, Game of Thrones, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Pregnant, Sophie Turner

Credits

Just Jared

  1. Just Jared

    Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

 