Sophie Turner Says If She Can Wear Mask During Birth ‘You Can At Walmart’

sophiet/Instagram/PA Images

Sophie Turner has more tea for us, and involves wearing a face mask to Walmart.

The Games of Thrones actor took to social media to tell people to wear a mask because, y’know, we all should be.

Advert 10

Tuner, 24, gave birth to her first child over the summer with husband Joe Jonas during the ongoing pandemic.

In the clip shared yesterday, December 17, the Queen of the North explains that she had to wear a mask while giving birth, therefore everyone else should wear one too.

Watch the video here:

Advert 10

In the clip Tuner says, ‘If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that’s the tea.’

This isn’t the first time Turner has spoken out about people not following COVID rules. Back in March, the 24-year-old she posted a video on social media of her telling telling people to stay inside and practice social distancing.

As per Buzzfeed, she said at the time, ‘Stay inside. Don’t be f*cking stupid. Even if you count your freedom […] over your health. I don’t give a f*ck about your freedom.’

Sophie Turner PA

Advert 10

Turner continued in the clip:

You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside, guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.

While the US hasn’t seen any national lockdowns, the UK has; something which could have been avoided if 95% wore a mask, reported the World Health Organization.

It’s not hard, folks. Wear a mask.

Advert 10