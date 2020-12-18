unilad
Sophie Turner Says If She Can Wear Mask During Birth ‘You Can At Walmart’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Dec 2020 18:50
Sophie Turner has more tea for us, and involves wearing a face mask to Walmart.

The Games of Thrones actor took to social media to tell people to wear a mask because, y’know, we all should be.

Tuner, 24, gave birth to her first child over the summer with husband Joe Jonas during the ongoing pandemic.

In the clip shared yesterday, December 17, the Queen of the North explains that she had to wear a mask while giving birth, therefore everyone else should wear one too.

In the clip Tuner says, ‘If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that’s the tea.’

This isn’t the first time Turner has spoken out about people not following COVID rules. Back in March, the 24-year-old she posted a video on social media of her telling telling people to stay inside and practice social distancing.

As per Buzzfeed, she said at the time, ‘Stay inside. Don’t be f*cking stupid. Even if you count your freedom […] over your health. I don’t give a f*ck about your freedom.’

Turner continued in the clip:

You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside, guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.

While the US hasn’t seen any national lockdowns, the UK has; something which could have been avoided if 95% wore a mask, reported the World Health Organization.

It’s not hard, folks. Wear a mask.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

