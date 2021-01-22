Soulja Boy Accused Of Raping, Beating, And Holding Personal Assistant Hostage PA Images

Soulja Boy has had a series of issues with the law in recent years. Perhaps the most horrifying allegations about the rapper have now surfaced from his former personal assistant.

Back in 2007, Soulja Boy – DeAndre Cortez Way – was best known for his hit Crank That but since then the rapper has had repeated legal problems. Recently, the rapper has been arrested for violating probation and possessing weapons.

Advert 10

The former assistant of the 30-year-old rapper has now come forward and accused him of raping, beating, false imprisonment and the infliction of emotional distress.

Wikimedia

The lawyer of the woman, who has come forward under the pseudonym Jane Doe, has detailed the impact of Way’s alleged repeated physical and sexual attacks that began in January 2019.

Lawyer, Neama Rahmani, stated:

Advert 10

[Soulja Boy]’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatised and filled her with fear. His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her.

His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.

Twitter

Media outlet People noted that Way had become jealous of the woman and despite a short-lived relationship began to allegedly rape, beat and imprison her when he was enraged. One of these instances reportedly included locking her in a room without hot water for three days.

Advert 10

These attacks escalated and led to the woman being left unconscious outside the rapper’s home and fleeing for safety. When she returned to Way to collect her things, he is accused to have raped her again.

In response to these disturbing allegations, Way’s lawyer has denied any wrongdoing, telling TMZ:

Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman… this is nonsense.

Legal proceedings will now commence, and the reality of the situation should come to light.

Advert 10

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.